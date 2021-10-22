Toy Maker Goliath Signs Licensing Agreement With Hasbro
- Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) has inked a licensing agreement with Toy and game maker Goliath. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Under the new licenses, Goliath Australia & New Zealand will showcase some popular kid's toy brands and products.
- As part of the licensing deal, Goliath has developed a range of junior swim, backyard play, and outdoor toys in collaboration with its brand, Wahu, and some of Hasbro's popular properties including, Nerf, My Little Pony, Transformers, Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, Connect 4 and Twister.
- The new Hasbro x Wahu product range will be available at retailers from late October 2021.
- Price Action: HAS shares closed higher by 1.58% at $92.46 on Thursday.
