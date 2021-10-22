 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Toy Maker Goliath Signs Licensing Agreement With Hasbro
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 5:51am   Comments
Share:
Toy Maker Goliath Signs Licensing Agreement With Hasbro
  • Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ: HAShas inked a licensing agreement with Toy and game maker Goliath. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Under the new licenses, Goliath Australia & New Zealand will showcase some popular kid's toy brands and products.
  • As part of the licensing deal, Goliath has developed a range of junior swim, backyard play, and outdoor toys in collaboration with its brand, Wahu, and some of Hasbro's popular properties including, Nerf, My Little Pony, Transformers, Peppa Pig, PJ Masks, Connect 4 and Twister.
  • The new Hasbro x Wahu product range will be available at retailers from late October 2021.
  • Price Action: HAS shares closed higher by 1.58% at $92.46 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HAS)

This Foreboding Sign Looms Over Hasbro's Chart
Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner Dies From Cancer At 58
Hasbro CEO Takes Medical Leave Of Absence To Focus On Health
The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's Include Airlines, Energy, Steel And More
George Lucas Is Getting His Own Star Wars Stormtrooper Action Figure: Here Are The Details
PlayMonster Partners With Hasbro's Playskool Brands On Preschool Category
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com