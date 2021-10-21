BorgWarner Secures $4.97M US DOE Award For High Power-Dense Inverter
- BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has received a $4.97 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for the development of a Scalable Ultra Power-dense Extended Range (SUPER) inverter.
- The research and development project is one of 24 university and industry-led projects that collectively were awarded $60 million to reduce CO2 emissions from the transportation sector.
- BorgWarner is leading the 39-month project and will work with Infineon Technologies Americas Corp, PolyCharge America Inc, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and Virginia Tech.
- The project will develop an advanced inverter with the intent of enabling 800-volt electrified vehicles to meet the DOE solicitation target of 100kW per liter of power density.
- Price Action: BWA shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $45.95 on the last check Thursday.
