BorgWarner Secures $4.97M US DOE Award For High Power-Dense Inverter
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
  • BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has received a $4.97 million award from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) for the development of a Scalable Ultra Power-dense Extended Range (SUPER) inverter.
  • The research and development project is one of 24 university and industry-led projects that collectively were awarded $60 million to reduce CO2 emissions from the transportation sector. 
  • BorgWarner is leading the 39-month project and will work with Infineon Technologies Americas Corp, PolyCharge America Inc, the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, and Virginia Tech.
  • The project will develop an advanced inverter with the intent of enabling 800-volt electrified vehicles to meet the DOE solicitation target of 100kW per liter of power density.
  • Price Action: BWA shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $45.95 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

