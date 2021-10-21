 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Match Group Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 21, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
Share:
Why Match Group Shares Are Rising

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares are trading higher by 9.1% at $173.48. The stock spiked following a tweet from a Bloomberg report stating Google is lowering its cut from subscriptions on Google Play from 30% to 15%.

Mark Gurman tweeted: "Google is lowering its cut from all subscriptions on Google Play to 15% from 30% -- from day 1. The reduction previously only took effect on the first $1 million in revenue and for users who subscribed longer than a year. Change doesn't apply to in-app-purchases (games) however."

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in second-quarter 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish and Meetic. 

Match Group has a 52-week high of $182.00 and a 52-week low of $114.51.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MTCH)

Want To Arrange A Ride For Your Tinder Date? Lyft Can Do It For You
Match Repurchases Senior Notes Via Equity, Debt Offerings
A Bearish Sign Appears On Match Group's Chart
10 Communication Services Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Director Of Match Group Trades $1.1M In Company Stock
9 Communication Services Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com