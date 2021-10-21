 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Are HP Shares Rising Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 21, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
Share:
Why Are HP Shares Rising Today?

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is trading higher Thursday after the company issued full-year 2022 earnings guidance above estimates and raised its dividend.

HP expects full-year 2022 earnings to be in a range of $4.07 to $4.27 per share versus the estimate of $3.78 per share. The company raised its dividend from about 19 cents per share to 25 cents per share, representing an approximately 29% increase.

HP expects to return at least 100% of full-year 2022 free cash flow to shareholders via dividends and buybacks. 

“We continue to build a stronger HP. We have delivered exceptional financial performance since our last investor day in 2019 – and we are confident in our plans to deliver sustained revenue, operating profit, EPS and free cash flow growth,” said Enrique Lores, president and CEO of HP.

Lores continued, “We are strengthening our core business, building a more growth-oriented portfolio, and creating a more digital company to meet changing customer needs and capitalize on secular trends across our categories.”

HPQ Price Action: HP has traded as high as $36 and as low as $17.25 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 5.70% at $30.22 at the time of publication. 

Photo: Guillaume Preat from Pixabay.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HPQ)

38 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
5 Value Stocks In The Technology Sector
Here's Why Lenovo Stock Crashed In Hong Kong Today
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 29, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Enrique Lores why it's movingNews Guidance Dividends

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com