Digital Ally Pockets Notable Order For In-Car, Body-Worn Cameras
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) has received a notable upgrade order from the Columbus Police Department (NE) for 20 EVO-HD in-car systems and 30 FirstVu HD body-worn cameras hosted on the EVO Web evidence management solution. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
- The EVO-HD is Digital Ally's in-car camera system for law enforcement. With built-in patented VuLink auto-activation technology, multiple cameras, including a body camera, can be simultaneously activated to record video evidence.
- Digital Ally noted that the order was made via its subscription payment program.
- Price Action: DGLY shares closed Wednesday's session flat at $1.13.
