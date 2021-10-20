 Skip to main content

Digital Ally Pockets Notable Order For In-Car, Body-Worn Cameras
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) has received a notable upgrade order from the Columbus Police Department (NE) for 20 EVO-HD in-car systems and 30 FirstVu HD body-worn cameras hosted on the EVO Web evidence management solution. The financial terms of the order were not disclosed.
  • The EVO-HD is Digital Ally's in-car camera system for law enforcement. With built-in patented VuLink auto-activation technology, multiple cameras, including a body camera, can be simultaneously activated to record video evidence.
  • Digital Ally noted that the order was made via its subscription payment program.
  • Price Action: DGLY shares closed Wednesday's session flat at $1.13.

