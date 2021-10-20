 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Molina Healthcare Shares Are Rising
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 3:38pm   Comments
Share:
Why Molina Healthcare Shares Are Rising

Shares of healthcare providers and insurers, including Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) are trading higher in sympathy with Anthem, which gained after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results and raising FY21 guidance.

Anthem reported quarterly earnings of $6.79 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $6.39 by 6.3%. Anthem also reported quarterly sales of $35.50 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $35.30 billion by 1%.

Molina Healthcare offers healthcare plans focused on Medicaid-related solutions for low-income families and individuals. Molina Healthcare's health plans are operated by a network of subsidiaries, each of which is licensed as a health maintenance organization (HMO).

Molina Healthcare has a 52-week high of $293.58 and a 52-week low of $183.03.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MOH)

Molina To Buy AgeWell New York's Medicaid Managed Care Business For $110M
What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Molina Healthcare
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com