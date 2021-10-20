Toll Brothers Unveils New Luxury Home Community In North Carolina
- Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) stated that a new community of luxury single-family homes, Toll Brothers at Holding Village, is open for sale in Wake Forest, North Carolina.
- The community is situated on 254 acres and offers modern homes of 3,900 square feet with 5 to 6 bedrooms. Pricing of the houses starts in the low $600,000s.
- The new community will have access to the nature-made 15-acre Holding Lake, shops, and parks of downtown Wake Forest nearby.
- Price Action: TOL shares are trading higher by 2.60% at $60.74 on the last check Wednesday.
