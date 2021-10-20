Why PayPal Shares Are Falling
Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares are trading lower following a Bloomberg report titled 'PayPal Exploring a Purchase of Social Media Firm Pinterest.'
Bloomberg reported: "San Jose, California-based PayPal has recently approached Pinterest about a potential deal, the people said, asking not to be identified because the talks are private. The companies have discussed a potential price of around $70 a share, which would value Pinterest at roughly $39 billion, one of the people said."
PayPal provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions.
PayPal has a 52-week high of $310.16 and a 52-week low of $174.81.
