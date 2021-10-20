 Skip to main content

Triumph, Air France Industries KLM Officially Form JV Named 'xCelle Americas'
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 7:02am   Comments
  • Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) and Air France KLM's (OTC: AFRAF) Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance (AFI KLM E&M) finalized the formation of their joint venture under the name xCelle Americas.
  • The venture overhauls nacelles for new generation aircraft at Triumph's Hot Springs, Arkansas repair facility.
  • xCelle Americas will perform maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services for "new-gen" nacelles on Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 787, Boeing 737MAX, Airbus SE (OTC: EADSF) A320neo, and Airbus A350 aircraft for operators in North and South America. 
  • The JV advances important strategic objectives for Triumph and AFI KLM E&M, expanding the reach of AFI KLM E&M's nacelle MRO capabilities and Boeing 787 license into the Americas and enabling Triumph to be positioned on new-gen nacelles business.
  • With this JV, Triumph and AFI KLM E&M attain the first step in their strategic partnership and ambition to provide local support to airlines.
  • Price Action: TGI shares closed lower by 0.60% at $19.78 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: News

