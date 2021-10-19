Tetra Tech Pockets $25M USAID Water, Sanitation Contract
- Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has secured a five-year, $25 million, single-award contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) to support the Government of Tanzania in expanding and sustaining the delivery and management of water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services in urban and rural settings.
- Tetra Tech's water and sanitation experts team will provide engineering and technical advisory services to strengthen Tanzania's capacity to manage water resources infrastructure and mitigate the impacts of climate change.
- Tetra Tech also will engage the private sector to stimulate innovation and investment to increase the availability of WASH products and services across Tanzania.
