Scottish Government Picks Axon Evidence To Connect All Public Safety Authorities
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) stated that the Scottish Government had selected its digital evidence management solution, Axon Evidence, as part of their commitment to invest in the development of a Digital Evidence Sharing Capability (DESC) for Scotland's public safety authorities. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- Axon Evidence is a cloud-based evidence platform that allows agencies and investigators to ingest, store, manage, transfer and share digital evidence across all public safety authorities.
- This initiative will connect all Scottish justice sector partners and stakeholders, including the police, courts, prosecutors, and defense agents.
- Scottish Government selected Axon through an open and competitive procurement process.
- Price Action: AXON shares are trading higher by 1.67% at $184.74 on the last check Tuesday.
