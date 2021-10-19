 Skip to main content

AECOM To Serve As Construction Manager For New Jersey Wind Port Project
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 2:09pm   Comments
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) business AECOM Tishman has been selected to manage the construction of the New Jersey Wind Port, located in Lower Alloways Creek Township on the eastern shore of the Delaware River. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The State of New Jersey selected AECOM Tishman to serve as construction manager on the project in July.
  • The groundbreaking for the New Jersey Wind Port project took place in September.
  • The 200-acre infrastructure project will serve the unique staging, manufacturing, and assembly needs of future offshore wind projects on the East Coast of the U.S.
  • Price Action: ACM shares are trading higher by 1.93% at $64.29 on the last check Tuesday.

