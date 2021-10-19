Darling Ingredients Launches Quali-Pure Range Of Gelatins
- Darling Ingredients Inc's (NYSE: DAR) health brand Rousselot launches Quali-Pure, a range of gelatins for biomedical applications with controlled endotoxin levels.
- Quali-Pure was specifically designed for various applications, including embolization, wound healing, drug delivery, vaccines, and hemostatics.
- Quali-Pure is the latest addition to the Rousselot Biomedical portfolio that consists of X-Pure biomedical gelatins, hydrolyzed gelatins, and modified gelatins.
- Quali-Pure gelatins are available from October 2021, with Quali-Pure hydrolyzed gelatins to be added to the portfolio shortly.
- Price Action: DAR shares are trading higher by 2.51% at $77.56 on the last check Tuesday.
