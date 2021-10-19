 Skip to main content

Dollar Tree Picks RELEX For Integrated Forecasting, Replenishment
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 1:55pm   Comments
Dollar Tree Picks RELEX For Integrated Forecasting, Replenishment
  • Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTRhas partnered with RELEX Solutions, a retail optimization software provider, to improve demand forecasting and replenishment processes across their Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners.
  • Dollar Tree will implement the RELEX solution across 15,800 stores and 26 distribution centers in North America to enhance collaboration between stores and central planning teams.
  • "RELEX has proven to be more configurable than other solutions in its field, allowing our planners to have full visibility into, and control of, our supply chain," said Andy Paisley, Dollar Tree CIO.
  • Price Action: DLTR shares are trading lower by 1.14% at $99.80 on the last check Tuesday.

