Twitter Stock Looks Ready To Bust Through This Key Level: What's Next?

Twitter, Inc (NYSE: TWTR) has been stuck trading sideways between $58.35 and $67.45 since Aug. 6, but may be ready to finally break up bullishly and make a run for the July 23 high of $73.34.

On Tuesday, options traders continued to place bullish bets through Twitter call contracts. The traders chose strikes of between $65 and $70 and expiries ranging between Friday and Jan. 21, 2022. Together the traders bet $425,334 Twitter is headed higher.

See Also: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's Square Plans To Build Open-Source Bitcoin Mining System

The Twitter Chart: On Monday Twitter broke up bullishly from the neckline of a possible head-and-shoulders pattern, with the left shoulder created between Sept. 8 and Sept. 24, the head between Sept. 27 and Oct. 7, and the right shoulder formed between Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.

The measured move of the pattern, predicted by measuring the distance in percentage between the neckline and the tip of the head, is about 12%, which could boost Twitter up toward the $70 mark.

When Twitter broke up from the pattern the stock printed a big bullish engulfing candlestick on the daily chart, which indicated higher prices were likely to come and on Tuesday the stock was soaring up toward a key resistance level at the $67.45 level. Twitter attempted to break up from the level previously, on Sept. 24 but rejected and wicked from the area.

Twitter is trading above the eight-day and 21-day exponential moving averages (EMAs), with the eight-day EMA trending above the 21-day, both of which are bullish indicators. The stock is also trading above the 50-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in Twitter is bullish.