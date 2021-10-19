 Skip to main content

What's Going On With Camber Energy's Stock Today?
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2021 10:51am   Comments
Camber Energy Inc (AMEX:CEI) is rocketing higher on above-average volume Tuesday following bullish commentary on Twitter. 

Camber Energy's average session volume is about 178 million over a 100-day period. Tuesday's trading volume was already approaching 125 million at publication time.

The stock is overwhelmingly popular among Twitter's "FinTwit" community, where traders and investors use the Twitter platform to share ideas and discuss all things finance.

Camber Energy seemed to spike higher following comments from one of the more popular members of the FinTwit community, @MrZackMorris.

"I’m back in here for a run back. Nothing changed," @MrZackMorris said, adding that he is looking for the stock to trade above the $3 level. 

@MrZackMorris also expressed interest in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and tweeted that he expects it to reach $10 to $15 per share.

Camber Energy is engaged in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations.

CEI Price Action: Camber Energy has traded as high as $4.85 and as low as 33 cents over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 20.10% at $1.67 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: @MrZackMorris why it's movingNews

