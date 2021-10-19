 Skip to main content

Why Energous Shares Are Soaring Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 19, 2021 9:31am   Comments
Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) is trading significantly higher Tuesday after the company's active energy harvesting transmitter technology was granted U.S. Federal Communications Commission approval for unlimited distance over-the-air wireless charging.

Energous' active energy harvesting transmitter can charge multiple devices at once, enabling over-the-air charging for the growing ecosystem of internet of things devices such as retail sensors, electronic shelf labels, industrial devices and more.

“This FCC certification of our Active Energy Harvesting transmitter technology marks the latest recognition of our efforts to further the regulatory pathway for far field wireless power networks,” said Cesar Johnston, acting CEO of Energous.

Johnston continued, “Our WattUp active energy harvesting solution provides U.S and European developers an approved wireless charging option when designing the power networks needed to cost effectively and efficiently deploy IoT sensors, low-power CPUs and other devices.”

Energous is a development stage technology company that's developing a technology named WattUp, which will enable radio frequency based wire free charging for electronic devices. 

WATT Price Action: Energous has traded as high as $7.69 and as low as $1.71 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 29.50% at $2.59 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Cesar Johnston why it's moving

