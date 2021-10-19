 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Quantum Collaborates With IBM On LTO Technology
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 10:51am   Comments
Share:
Quantum Collaborates With IBM On LTO Technology
  • Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) bonded with International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBMon the next generation of LTO technology. The specific terms of the agreement remain undisclosed.
  • Quantum will collaborate with IBM to develop LTO-10 tape drives and media to accelerate time-to-market, capacity, and performance. 
  • Linear Tape Open (LTO), also known as the LTO Ultrium format, is an open tape format designed for high-capacity long-term storage.
  • "With the massive growth in data, as well as pervasive ransomware threats, low-cost ultra-secure LTO is more relevant than ever," said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO, Quantum.
  • Price Action: QMCO shares traded lower by 0.18% at $5.42, while IBM is down 0.23% at $142.03 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IBM + QMCO)

IBM's Earnings Outlook
Why Jim Chanos Is Still Short Tesla And This Tech Stock That's Up 15% YTD
Chinese AI Research and Business is Booming, but America is Still King
IBM, Raytheon Intend To Develop Artificial Intelligence, Cryptographic, Quantum Solutions
Expert Ratings For IBM
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 1, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com