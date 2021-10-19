3 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

New Jersey Mining

The Trade: New Jersey Mining Company (OTC: NJMC) President John Swallow acquired a total of 250000 shares at an average price of $0.30. The insider spent $75,000.00 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: The company’s shares have jumped around 30% since the start of the year.

What New Jersey Mining Does: New Jersey Mining Co is engaged in exploring, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and extending into Western Montana.

NextPlay Technologies

The Trade: NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTP) Director Nithinan Boonyawattanapisut acquired a total of 1985974 shares shares at an average price of $2.00. The insider spent $3,971,948.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: NextPlay Technologies, in August, appointed Andrew Greaves as its COO.

What NextPlay Technologies Does: NextPlay Technologies Inc is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem.

Lowell Farms

The Trade: Lowell Farms Inc. (OTC: LOWLF) 10% owner Gregory P. Heyman acquired a total of 50000 shares at an average price of $1.11. To acquire these shares, it cost $55,500.00.

What’s Happening: Lowell Farms, in August, completed a US$18 million non-brokered private placement of common equity.

What Lowell Farms Does: Lowell Farms Inc is a California-based vertically-integrated cannabis company with advanced production capabilities supporting every step of the supply chain, including cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, brand sales, marketing, and distribution.