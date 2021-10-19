 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ryder Invests In Gatik, Inks Partnership To Establish Autonomous Delivery Network
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 19, 2021 6:59am   Comments
Share:
Ryder Invests In Gatik, Inks Partnership To Establish Autonomous Delivery Network
  • Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: Rentered a multi-year partnership to establish an autonomous logistics network for Gatik's customers in the U.S. and Canada. Gatik is an autonomous Middle Mile logistics provider.
  • Gatik's latest funding round of $85 million included an investment from Ryder's corporate venture capital fund, RyderVentures. The funding represents RyderVentures' first investment in an autonomous trucking company.
  • The partnership's goal is to expand quickly across the U.S. and Canada, with the initial focus on the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
  • Gatik will lease from Ryder a fleet of medium-duty, multi-temperature box trucks designed for transporting goods to retail locations from micro-fulfillment centers or dark stores—distribution centers that cater exclusively to e-commerce. 
  • Gatik will integrate its commercial-grade autonomous driving technology into the leased fleet, enabling Gatik to provide its Autonomous Delivery as a Service (ADaaS) model. Ryder will service and maintain the trucks, including calibration of autonomous vehicle sensors and the necessary pre-and post-trip inspections.
  • Price Action: R share closed higher by 1.54% at $85.04 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (R)

Ryder Opens Five Used Vehicle Sales Centers
First In Line: Bed Bath & Beyond Joins DoorDash Marketplace
Embark, Ryder Partner For Freight Transfer Points
Work Truck Solutions To Offer Ryder Used Truck Inventory On Commercial Vehicle Channel
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com