Tantech Procures New Order For Midibuses
- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) subsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co Ltd, has received a new order for 15 midibuses. The financial terms of the latest order, secured from a domestic China customer, were not disclosed.
- Shangchi Automobile's fully customizable, diesel light midibuses feature a manual 5-speed transmission, providing a fuel-efficient, luxury travel experience with seating for 15 passengers.
- With an overall length of 6 meters, the vehicles have easy USB access charging ports, powerful air conditioning and heating, and an air purification system.
- Price Action: TANH shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $0.7028 on the last check Monday.
