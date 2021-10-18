 Skip to main content

Tantech Procures New Order For Midibuses
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 3:30pm   Comments
  • Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANHsubsidiary, Shangchi Automobile Co Ltd, has received a new order for 15 midibuses. The financial terms of the latest order, secured from a domestic China customer, were not disclosed.
  • Shangchi Automobile's fully customizable, diesel light midibuses feature a manual 5-speed transmission, providing a fuel-efficient, luxury travel experience with seating for 15 passengers. 
  • With an overall length of 6 meters, the vehicles have easy USB access charging ports, powerful air conditioning and heating, and an air purification system.
  • Price Action: TANH shares are trading higher by 0.96% at $0.7028 on the last check Monday.

