Rob Zombie Offers First Preview Of His 'Munsters' Cast

Heavy metal icon-turned-filmmaker Rob Zombie has shared the first cast photograph of his reboot of the classic 1960s sitcom “The Munsters.”

What Happened: Zombie used his Instagram page to post a black-and-white photograph of Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman Munster, Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily Munster and Dan Roebuck as Grandpa.

“Since Halloween is rapidly approaching I thought it was the perfect time to MEET THE MUNSTERS!” Zombie wrote. “Direct from the set in good old Hungary I present Herman, Lily and The Count sitting in front of the newly completed 1313 Mockingbird Lane.”

Zombie previously shared costume sketches and glimpses of the special effects planned for the production, but this is the first time that the cast members were presented in make-up and costumes.

Related Link: 'Halloween Kills' Soars, 007 Stumbles At Weekend Box Office

Why It Happened: Zombie is no stranger to rebooting popular franchises. He directed the 2007 remake of John Carpenter’s “Halloween” and its “Halloween II” sequel. The original version of “The Munsters” ran for 70 episodes over two seasons from 1964 to 1966 and later inspired several made-for-television films and a syndicated reboot called “The Munsters Today” that ran 72 episodes from 1988 to 1992.

The new film will be from Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Studios via its 1440 Productions division and is reportedly being prepared for both theatrical release and streaming on Peacock.

Photo: Courtesy Rob Zombie's Instagram page.