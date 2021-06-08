Rob Zombie To Reboot 'The Munsters'

Heavy metal icon-turned-filmmaker is going retro chic with his next project: a film reboot of the classic 1960s sitcom “The Munsters.”

What Happened: Zombie used his Instagram page to announce the project.

“Attention Boils and Ghouls!” he said. “The rumors are true! My next film project will be the one I’ve been chasing for 20 years! THE MUNSTERS! Stay tuned for exciting details as things progress!”

Zombie, whose real name is Robert Bartleh Cummings, is a longtime fan of the series. He recorded a cover of the iconic theme music and created the song “Dragula,” inspired by the creepy-funky vehicle used by the comically ghoulish family.

The new film will be from the Comcast (NASDAQ: CMCSA) division Universal Studios via its 1440 Productions division, according to Hollywood Reporter, which might suggest this will be a straight-to-streaming title rather than a theatrical release.

Related Link: David Spade To Guest Host 'Bachelor In Paradise' As Chris Harrison's Fate Remains Unclear

What's Next: No details have been offered on the new production’s focus or casting, nor has a release target been scheduled.

Previous efforts at rebooting 1960s television series have been hit-and-miss affairs. Big-screen productions based on the “Mission: Impossible” and “The Addams Family” television shows were commercially successful, but big-budget cinematic updates to “Bewitched” and the British action series “The Avengers” were notable flops.

“The Munsters” ran two seasons and gained pop culture immortality via syndicated reruns. Over the years, the series inspired several made-for-television films and a syndicated reboot called “The Munsters Today” that ran 72 episodes from 1988 to 1992.

Additional attempts to reanimate the franchise were announced by Bryan Fuller, who produced a 2021 pilot episode called “Mockingbird Lane,” and Seth Meyers, whose proposed series putting the Munster family in contemporary Brooklyn never got off the drawing board.

(Fred Gwynne as Herman Munster in a 1964 publicity photo for "The Munsters. Photo courtesy Cinema Crazed.)