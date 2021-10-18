 Skip to main content

B&W Inks Agreement To Develop Biomass-To-Hydrogen Clean Energy Project In Australia
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 11:03am   Comments
  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc's (NYSE: BW) B&W Renewable segment has agreed with Port Anthony Renewables Limited to jointly develop a biomass-to-hydrogen clean energy project in Port Anthony, Victoria, Australia, utilizing its BrightLoop technology. Deal terms were not disclosed.
  • B&W noted that the project would be part of the largest green hydrogen hub in southeastern Australia.
  • BrightLoop technology is part of B&W's ClimateBright suite of decarbonization technologies. It uses a proprietary regenerable oxide particle to generate hydrogen from a variety of fuels.
  • Price Action: BW shares are trading higher by 3.47% at $6.52 on the last check Monday.

