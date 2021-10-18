B&W Inks Agreement To Develop Biomass-To-Hydrogen Clean Energy Project In Australia
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc's (NYSE: BW) B&W Renewable segment has agreed with Port Anthony Renewables Limited to jointly develop a biomass-to-hydrogen clean energy project in Port Anthony, Victoria, Australia, utilizing its BrightLoop technology. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- B&W noted that the project would be part of the largest green hydrogen hub in southeastern Australia.
- BrightLoop technology is part of B&W's ClimateBright suite of decarbonization technologies. It uses a proprietary regenerable oxide particle to generate hydrogen from a variety of fuels.
- Price Action: BW shares are trading higher by 3.47% at $6.52 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas