 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

DraftKings Enters Blockchain Agreement With Polygon
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 10:34am   Comments
Share:
DraftKings Enters Blockchain Agreement With Polygon
  • DraftKings Inc's (NASDAQ: DKNG) digital collectibles ecosystem, DraftKings Marketplace, is partnering with Polygon, an Ethereum-based scaling platform, to support custom NFT drops along with secondary-market transactions.
  • The deal provides DraftKings Marketplace with a scalable, eco-friendly blockchain solution that enables added throughput and expanded capabilities.
  • With the option of becoming a validator, DraftKings would be able to participate in the consensus protocol for the Polygon blockchain main network to produce blocks and contribute to network security.
  • Since its launch, DraftKings Marketplace has hosted Autograph's Preseason Access Collection NFT drops of athletes featuring Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, and Derek Jeter.
  • Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 1.41% at $48.76 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DKNG)

Notable Draftkings Insider Trades $4.8M In Company Stock
Michigan September Online Sports Betting Heats Up, DraftKings Passes $100M: Do Profits Matter?
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
What Are Whales Doing With DraftKings
Vivid Seats Adds DraftKings As Investor: Here's The Details
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com