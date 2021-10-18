DraftKings Enters Blockchain Agreement With Polygon
- DraftKings Inc's (NASDAQ: DKNG) digital collectibles ecosystem, DraftKings Marketplace, is partnering with Polygon, an Ethereum-based scaling platform, to support custom NFT drops along with secondary-market transactions.
- The deal provides DraftKings Marketplace with a scalable, eco-friendly blockchain solution that enables added throughput and expanded capabilities.
- With the option of becoming a validator, DraftKings would be able to participate in the consensus protocol for the Polygon blockchain main network to produce blocks and contribute to network security.
- Since its launch, DraftKings Marketplace has hosted Autograph's Preseason Access Collection NFT drops of athletes featuring Tom Brady, Wayne Gretzky, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, and Derek Jeter.
- Price Action: DKNG shares are trading higher by 1.41% at $48.76 on the last check Monday.
