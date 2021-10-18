KBR Bags $127M Contract To Advance Transportation Innovation
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has secured a $126.7 million recompete from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Volpe National Transportation Systems Center for Mission Information Technology Support (MITS) Services in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to modernize technical, logistical, and safety-related transportation systems.
- This award builds on KBR's 11 years of work at the Volpe Center to advance transportation innovation for the public good.
- KBR will deliver technical support to the Volpe Center, which provides solutions for modernization efforts in physical safety, cybersecurity, environmental impacts, and traffic management.
- The work is expected to be performed over four years, with KBR providing mission-critical information technology, software, and systems engineering for all modes of transportation for several government entities.
- Price Action: KBR shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $42.53 on the last check Monday.
