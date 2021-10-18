 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KBR Bags $127M Contract To Advance Transportation Innovation
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 10:55am   Comments
Share:
KBR Bags $127M Contract To Advance Transportation Innovation
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has secured a $126.7 million recompete from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Volpe National Transportation Systems Center for Mission Information Technology Support (MITS) Services in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to modernize technical, logistical, and safety-related transportation systems.
  • This award builds on KBR's 11 years of work at the Volpe Center to advance transportation innovation for the public good.
  • KBR will deliver technical support to the Volpe Center, which provides solutions for modernization efforts in physical safety, cybersecurity, environmental impacts, and traffic management.
  • The work is expected to be performed over four years, with KBR providing mission-critical information technology, software, and systems engineering for all modes of transportation for several government entities.
  • Price Action: KBR shares are trading higher by 0.26% at $42.53 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KBR)

KBR Bags Digital Advisory Services Contract From EuroChem
ACME Group Picks KBR Technology For Green Ammonia Project In Oman
KBR Bags Digital Advisory Services Contract From OCI Beaumont
KBR Bags Contract From PKN ORLEN For Plastics Recycling Projects
KBR, Johnson Matthey Partner To License Production Technology
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com