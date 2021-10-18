 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ondas Hires AUVSI CEO For American Robotics As Senior Advisor
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 3:23pm   Comments
Share:
Ondas Hires AUVSI CEO For American Robotics As Senior Advisor
  • Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) and subsidiary American Robotics, Inc (AR) announced that Michael Toscano had joined American Robotics as a Senior Advisor, focusing on strategy and supporting business development activities for AR.
  • Toscano brings a unique set of skills and experience to American Robotics, including his five-year tenure as President and CEO of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI).
  •  "Michael brings a wealth of experience and important relationships in the UAS community, AR CEO Reese Mozer said. His leadership and network, combined with his unique understanding of the value of AR's Scout platform in the marketplace, will help us expand within government and defense markets."
  • "I look forward to working with the entire AR and Ondas teams in helping to bring this important technology to government and military markets," Toscano said.
  • Price Action: ONDS shares traded higher by 0.02% at $9.23 in the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ONDS)

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Ondas, Dynam.AI Collaborate Over AI, ML Capabilities
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why Are Ondas Shares Trading Higher Today?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com