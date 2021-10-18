Ondas Hires AUVSI CEO For American Robotics As Senior Advisor
- Ondas Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) and subsidiary American Robotics, Inc (AR) announced that Michael Toscano had joined American Robotics as a Senior Advisor, focusing on strategy and supporting business development activities for AR.
- Toscano brings a unique set of skills and experience to American Robotics, including his five-year tenure as President and CEO of the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI).
- "Michael brings a wealth of experience and important relationships in the UAS community, AR CEO Reese Mozer said. His leadership and network, combined with his unique understanding of the value of AR's Scout platform in the marketplace, will help us expand within government and defense markets."
- "I look forward to working with the entire AR and Ondas teams in helping to bring this important technology to government and military markets," Toscano said.
- Price Action: ONDS shares traded higher by 0.02% at $9.23 in the market session on the last check Monday.
