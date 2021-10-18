BIT Mining Ramps Up Investment In Ohio Crypto-Mining Site
- Crypto miner BIT Mining (NYSE: BTCM) ramped up investment in the Ohio cryptocurrency mining data center jointly developed with Viking Data Centers LLC.
- BIT Mining will increase its investment by $11.0 million, including $9.8 million in cash and the remaining in cash or stock.
- BIT Mining will own a 55% stake in the Ohio mining site, and Viking Data Centers will own the remaining 45%.
- The investment ramp-up led to the additional power capacity of up to 65 megawatts on the 85MW per the original design, bringing the Ohio Mining Site's total planned power capacity up to 150MW.
- The higher investment will fund the 65MW of additional power capacity buildout developed in two phases, with 25MW in the first phase and 40MW in the second.
- The parties aim to reach these power capacity milestones by February 15 and March 31, respectively.
- BIT Mining collaborated with the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) for cutting-edge research and help propel the overall development of the blockchain industry.
- BIT Mining also recently invested in blockchain gaming company PTE Inc.
- Price Action: BTCM shares traded lower by 2.37% at $9.49 on the last check Monday.
