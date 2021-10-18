 Skip to main content

This, Not The MacBook Pro Itself, Would Be The 'Star Of The Show' At Apple 'Uanleashed' Event Today, As Per Gurman

Madhukumar Warrier , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 18, 2021 3:51am   Comments
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is poised to unveil the redesigned MacBook Pro laptops at its “Unleashed” hardware launch event on Monday, according to leading Apple watcher Mark Gurman.

What Happened: The next-generation MacBook Pro models will come in 14-inch as well as 16-inch screen sizes and have higher-resolution miniLED display technology, Gurman noted in the latest edition of his “Power On” newsletter for Bloomberg.

Other changes coming to Apple’s high-end laptops would include the return of magnetic MagSafe charging, while the Touch Bar is likely to be removed, as per Gurman.

The “star of the show” would be to be a pair of new MacBook Pro chips developed by Apple that vastly outpace the company’s own existing M1 chips, Gurman believes.

Apple is said to have tested versions of the MacBook Pro chips that reach 32 gigabytes (GB) and 64GB of RAM, while the current M1 chip supports only up to 16GB of RAM.

Why It Matters: The redesigned MacBook Pro models would be Apple’s first high-end laptops powered by the next generation versions of its in-house Mac processors. The last big MacBook Pro redesign was unveiled by Apple in 2016.

The Tim Cook-led company is continuing to focus on self-reliance for device components and shift away from using chips made by Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Price Action: Apple shares closed 0.8% higher in Friday’s trading at $144.84.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: chips Hynix Semiconductors MacBook Pro Mark GurmanNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

