Fubo Sportsbook Becomes NASCAR's Authorized Gaming Operator
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 15, 2021 7:57am   Comments
  • FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO) subsidiary Fubo Gaming's Fubo Sportsbook collaborated with NASCAR to become an Authorized Gaming Operator (AGO). 
  • As partners, Fubo Sportsbook and NASCAR will work together to provide racing fans with a unique and engaging wagering experience. 
  • The move marks Fubo Sportsbook's first partnership in auto racing. 
  • It is FuboTV's third major marketing deal in the professional sports industry after alliances with the New York Jets (NFL) and Cleveland Cavaliers (NBA).
  • "We're eager to partner with NASCAR, a league with a rich history and passionate followers, Fubo Gaming COO Sam Rattner said. Fubo Sportsbook is continuing to expand its marketing footprint, propelling us toward our goal of reaching sports enthusiasts across the country."
  • Fubo Sportsbook aims to be a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to meet sports fans' growing demand for interactivity through an industry-first integration of sports wagering and live TV streaming.
  • Price Action: FUBO shares traded higher by 2.13% at $28.33 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

