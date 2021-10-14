Cummins Unveils 15-Liter Natural Gas Engine For Heavy-Duty Trucks
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) unveiled a 15-liter natural gas engine for heavy-duty trucks, marking an important part of its strategy for its path to zero emissions.
- Cummins expects the expanding product lineup to help achieve its PLANET 2050 environmental goals.
- The 15-liter natural gas engine can be paired with a Cummins Eaton Automated Transmission Technologies Endurant HD Transmission and Cummins Fuel Delivery System.
- The 15-liter engine will offer ratings up to 500hp and 1,850 ft-lbs of torque and is expected to weigh 500 lbs less than comparable 15-liter diesel engines currently available on the market.
- "We believe this natural gas option is a game-changer as a cost-competitive power option to existing diesel powertrains in heavy-duty trucking, making it a great complement to reduce CO2 emissions," said Srikanth Padmanabhan, President, Engine Business, Cummins.
- Price Action: CMI shares closed higher by 3.11% at $238.73 on Thursday.
