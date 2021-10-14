MakeMyTrip Partners With Hopper To Manage Airfare Volatility
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) has partnered with Hopper, a travel booking app, to help travelers save money with personalized recommendations and flexible booking capabilities. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- MakeMyTrip aims to further enhance the flight booking experience by boosting its recently launched Price Lock feature.
- MakeMyTrip expects Hopper's Price Freeze technology to power its Price Lock feature and enable customers to lock in flight fares for up to seven days.
- MakeMyTrip said it would be able to protect travelers against airfare volatility with the addition of Hopper's predictive algorithms and AI-enabled pricing tools.
- Price Action: MMYT shares are trading higher by 4.28% at $31.8 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.