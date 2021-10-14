 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

KBR Bags Digital Advisory Services Contract From EuroChem
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
KBR Bags Digital Advisory Services Contract From EuroChem
  • KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBRhas secured a three-year service contract for KBR INSITE from EuroChem for its ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
  • KBR INSITE provides remote monitoring and advisory service to customers to help drive their plant operations.
  • Under the terms of the contract, KBR will proactively analyze EuroChem's ammonia plant operations and leverage the domain knowledge of KBR experts to identify opportunities for achieving sustainable improvements in production, reliability, environmental impact, and energy efficiency.
  • Price Action: KBR shares are trading higher by 1.44% at $41.91 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KBR)

ACME Group Picks KBR Technology For Green Ammonia Project In Oman
KBR Bags Digital Advisory Services Contract From OCI Beaumont
KBR Bags Contract From PKN ORLEN For Plastics Recycling Projects
KBR, Johnson Matthey Partner To License Production Technology
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com