KBR Bags Digital Advisory Services Contract From EuroChem
- KBR, Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has secured a three-year service contract for KBR INSITE from EuroChem for its ammonia plant in Kingisepp, Russia. The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
- KBR INSITE provides remote monitoring and advisory service to customers to help drive their plant operations.
- Under the terms of the contract, KBR will proactively analyze EuroChem's ammonia plant operations and leverage the domain knowledge of KBR experts to identify opportunities for achieving sustainable improvements in production, reliability, environmental impact, and energy efficiency.
- Price Action: KBR shares are trading higher by 1.44% at $41.91 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.