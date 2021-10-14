 Skip to main content

Tetra Tech Bags $22.4M Task Order Under IT Application Development Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 11:48am   Comments
Tetra Tech Bags $22.4M Task Order Under IT Application Development Contract
  • Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEKhas secured a $22.4 million task order under its $169 million, multiple-award contract to provide information engineering, enterprise architecture, and agile software development services to the U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). 
  • BLS is responsible for measuring labor market activity, working conditions, and price changes in the economy.
  • Under this five-year task order, Tetra Tech will provide the BLS Office of Compensation and Working Conditions full life-cycle software development, database design, and advanced data analytics on a diverse set of employee metrics.
  • Price Action: TTEK shares are trading higher by 1.29% at $161.86 on the last check Thursday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

