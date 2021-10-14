 Skip to main content

Target, LEGO Unveil Limited-Edition Lifestyle Collection
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 10:33am   Comments
  • Target Corp (NYSE: TGT) has announced a limited-edition collection in partnership with the LEGO Group.
  • The collection includes nearly 300 items featuring a lifestyle assortment, with colorful items across home goods, pets, toys, gifts, apparel, and accessories for the entire family.
  • The new LEGO Collection x Target features brick-inspired hooded sweatshirts, color-blocked puffer jackets, fanny packs, storage boxes, and tumblers in the LEGO brand's array of colors.
  • The collection ranges in price from $1.50-$120, with most items under $30 and will be available beginning early December on Target.com and in all Target stores.
  • Price Action: TGT shares traded higher by 1.33% at $239.9 on the last check Thursday.

