Facebook Tightens Access Rules For Employee Internal Discussion Forums: WSJ
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 8:04am   Comments
  • Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has tightened controls over some internal discussion groups following whistleblower revelations that extended to the Senate, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • Related Content: Key Takeaways From Facebook Whistleblower's Senate Appearance
  • Facebook offers its staff online discussion groups on an internal message system called Workplace, where staff can cooperate or exchange ideas. 
  • The whistleblower, a former product manager, viewed multiple company documents on protection against election interference on Facebook and shared some with Congress and the SEC.a
  • Now Facebook restricts employees' viewing of group discussions on topics like platform safety and election integrity. 
  • Facebook said such disclosures "can also put employees working on sensitive subjects at risk externally and lead to complex topics being misrepresented and misunderstood."
  • Related Content: Second Facebook Whistleblower Agrees To Testify Before Senate
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.25% at $325.35 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by Anthony Quintano via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

