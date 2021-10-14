Facebook Tightens Access Rules For Employee Internal Discussion Forums: WSJ
- Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) has tightened controls over some internal discussion groups following whistleblower revelations that extended to the Senate, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- Facebook offers its staff online discussion groups on an internal message system called Workplace, where staff can cooperate or exchange ideas.
- The whistleblower, a former product manager, viewed multiple company documents on protection against election interference on Facebook and shared some with Congress and the SEC.a
- Now Facebook restricts employees' viewing of group discussions on topics like platform safety and election integrity.
- Facebook said such disclosures "can also put employees working on sensitive subjects at risk externally and lead to complex topics being misrepresented and misunderstood."
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.25% at $325.35 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
