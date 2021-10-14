 Skip to main content

TSMC Announces Chip Plant Debut In Japan
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2021 7:27am   Comments
TSMC Announces Chip Plant Debut In Japan
  • Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (NYSE: TSM) gears up for chip plant debut in Japan to counter the global semiconductor chip crisis, Nikkei Asia reports.
  • TSMC CEO C.C. Wei acknowledged support from its customers and the Japanese government to proceed with the investment, subject to its board approval. 
  • The plant will focus on 22-nm and 28-nm specialty technology that applies from image sensors to microcontrollers.
  • The construction of the factory will start in 2022, with mass production in 2024. 
  • TSMC admitted that the project is beyond the previously announced three-year, $100 billion investment plans. TSMC is also open to joint ventures with other companies or its customers regarding the project.
  • Wei also admitted that the chip industry is experiencing a "short-term imbalance due to disruption in the supply chain, brought on by COVID-19."
  • Wei talked about possible "inventory correction."
  • "We are seeing demand go soft in the smartphone and PC markets ... but TSMC's capacity will remain tight in 2021 and throughout 2022," Wei said.
  • TSMC is already building its most advanced chip facility in Arizona and pondering a plant in Germany. It is also expanding capacity in China's Nanjing.
  • Price Action: TSM shares traded higher by 3.84% at $114.2 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

