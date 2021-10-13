 Skip to main content

Lordstown Motors Appoints Adam Kroll As Finance Chief
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 2:48pm   Comments
Lordstown Motors Appoints Adam Kroll As Finance Chief
  • Lordstown Motors Corp (NASDAQ: RIDEhas appointed Adam B. Kroll as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective October 25, 2021. 
  • Kroll will replace Rebecca Roof, interim finance chief, who will remain with the company in transition until December 31, 2021.
  • Kroll previously served as an investment banker at JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), focused on the automotive industry.
  • He has an MBA with honors from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a BBA from the University of Wisconsin.
  • Price Action: RIDE shares are trading higher by 1.37% at $5.19 on the last check Wednesday.

