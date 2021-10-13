 Skip to main content

Sonic Automotive To Raise $1B Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 11:38am   Comments
  • Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE: SAH) revealed a proposed private offering of $1.0 billion of its Senior Notes due 2029 and Senior Notes due 2031.
  • The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by certain of the company's subsidiaries.
  • Sonic Automotive intends to use the offering net proceeds to fund the acquisition of RFJ Auto Partners Inc.
  • Sonic will also use the proceeds to redeem its outstanding 6.125% Senior Subordinated Notes due 2027, with any remaining amount to be used for general corporate purposes.
  • Price Action: SAH shares are trading lower by 1.76% at $55.18 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

