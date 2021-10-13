Jacobs Secures DoD Facilities Contract
- Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: J) has secured a contract for planning and engineering services from the U.S. Army's Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC). The financial terms of the three-year contract were not disclosed.
- This contract integrates Engineering With Nature (EWN) approaches within Department of Defense (DoD) facilities.
- Jacobs will collaborate with ERDC's EWN program leadership and their strategic partners to achieve three primary objectives: engage the DoD facilities community on nature-based solutions for resilience; develop an EWN roadmap for DoD, and create technical guides to apply nature-based solutions for DoD facilities.
- Price Action: J shares are trading lower by 0.14% at $132.82 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.