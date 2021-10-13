Snapchat's Services Are Down For Thousands Of Users, Company Says It's Looking Into Outage

What Happened? Snapchat is Snap Inc’s (NASDAQ: SNAP) popular app for sending pictures, videos, and chats.

On Wednesday morning, the service was down for thousands of users. Many of these users took to Twitter Inc (NASDAQ: TWTR) to complain about Snapchat being down, and to confirm it wasn’t just their Snapchats that were being buggy.

We're aware that some Snapchatters are having issues using the app right now - hang tight, we're looking into it!— Snapchat Support (@snapchatsupport) October 13, 2021

Why It's Important: Snapchat is particularly popular among the younger generation, with many teens using the app in lieu of traditional texting. Some users prefer Snapchat over texting because they see Snapchat as more private. Snapchat automatically deletes users’ pictures and chats, unless saved by one of the parties.

Snapchat’s stock was up about 0.5% near $75.64 a share. The stock could fall if the outage continues longer than expected.