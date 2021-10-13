3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.



Landmark Infrastructure Partners

The Trade: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) 10% owner Landmark Dividend Llc, Digital LD Management Nonreit Holdings Lp, Digital Ld Gp Llc, Dcp Ii Ld Management Nonreit Holdco Lp, Digital Ld Holdco Gp Llc, Digital Colony Ii de Aiv Lp, Digital Colony Ii Gp Llc, Colony Dcp Ii Holdco Llc, Digitalbridge Operating Company Llc, Digitalbridge Group Inc acquired a total of 852748 shares at an average price of $16.46. The insider spent $14,033,925.74 to acquire those shares.

What’s Happening: RBC Capital recently maintained Landmark Infrastructure with a Sector Perform and raised the price target from $14 to $16.

What Landmark Infrastructure Partners Does: Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is a real estate and infrastructure company that acquires, owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that is leased to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.



Lamb Weston

The Trade: Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) Director Peter Bensen acquired a total of 7807 shares at an average price of $55.75. To acquire these shares, it cost $278,740.00.

What’s Happening: Lamb Weston recently reported first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 13% year-on-year, to $984.2 million.

What Lamb Weston Does: Lamb Weston is the world's second- largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, such as French fries, sweet potato fries, tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips.



Hudson Global

The Trade: Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON) CEO Jeffrey E Eberwein bought a total of 1500 shares at an average price of $15.98. The insider spent $23,965.00 to buy those shares.

What’s Happening: The company, during August, reported upbeat quarterly earnings.

What Hudson Global Does: Hudson Global Inc provides specialized recruitment and related talent solutions. Its core services include Permanent recruitment, Contracting, Recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and Talent management solutions.