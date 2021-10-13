 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

International Paper Plans $2B Share Buyback; Slashes Dividend By 9.8%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 13, 2021 6:45am   Comments
Share:
International Paper Plans $2B Share Buyback; Slashes Dividend By 9.8%
  • International Paper Co (NYSE: IPboard of directors has approved a share repurchase program to acquire up to $2 billion of the company's common stock.
  • The new authorization is in addition to $1.3 billion remaining as of Q3 end from a previous repurchase authorization. 
  • The company's board of directors also decreased the quarterly dividend by $0.05 per share or 9.8%, bringing the per-share dividend to $1.85 annually.
  • The dividend is being decreased by 9.8% from $0.5125 to $0.4625 per share for the period October 1 - December 31, inclusive, on the company's common stock, par value $1.00. This dividend is payable on December 15, 2021, to record holders on November 15, 2021. 
  • The company's board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.00 per share for the October 1-December 31 period, inclusive, on the cumulative $4.00 preferred stock.
  • Price Action: IP shares closed lower by 0.02% at $55.74 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IP)

International Paper Insider Sold Over $405.75 Thousand In Company Stock
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Dividends Buybacks

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com