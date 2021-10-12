 Skip to main content

Tetra Tech Secures $19.5M Contract From USAID
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 4:28pm   Comments
  • Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK) has secured a four-year, $19.5 million, single-award contract from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).
  • Tetra Tech will implement the Water and Energy for Food (WE4F) Southern and Central Africa Regional Innovation Hub in collaboration with Open Capital Advisors and the International Water Management Institute.
  • Tetra Tech energy specialists will support the development and management of the Regional Innovation Hub to identify water-energy-food nexus companies throughout the region. 
  • "Tetra Tech has supported USAID's energy reform programs—including utility modernization and deployment of advanced off-grid power solutions—in Sub-Saharan Africa for more than 30 years," said Chairman and CEO Dan Batrack.
  • Price Action: TTEK shares closed higher by 0.01% at $157.66 on Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

