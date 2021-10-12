Axon Pockets Order From Air National Guard To Renew TASER Device Program
- Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ: AXON) stated that the Air National Guard, the reserve branch of the U.S. Air Force, will renew its TASER device program and deploy roughly 5,000 TASER X26P energy weapons to reserve troops. The financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.
- With this order, the Air National Guard will replace the TASER X26E devices currently in use. Axon received the order in the third quarter of 2021.
- The TASER X26P is Axon's smallest and most compact professional series less-lethal energy weapon. The X26P allows for improved precision and analytics with an all-digital platform, giving the Air National Guard a clear picture of when a TASER device is used in the field.
- Price Action: AXON shares are trading higher by 2.12% at $171.05 on the last check Tuesday.
