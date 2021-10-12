 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Parsons Secures Position On $249M Ceiling Naval Facilities Modernization Contract
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 3:40pm   Comments
Share:
Parsons Secures Position On $249M Ceiling Naval Facilities Modernization Contract
  • Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) and Colas UK Projects, operating as Parsons-Colas UKP JV, have secured a five-year, $249 million multiple-award IDIQ contract from the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Far East. 
  • The new award will support projects to improve resilience at various locations on the U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia (NSFDG), British Indian Ocean Territory (B.I.O.T.).
  • The contract will support new and ongoing renovation and modernization efforts that advance NSFDG's mission of logistically connecting forward-deployed operational forces in the Indian Ocean and Persian Gulf areas of responsibility for national policy objectives.
  • Price Action: PSN shares are trading higher by 1.51% at $34.94 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PSN)

Parsons Secures Prime Position On EWAAC Contract
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com