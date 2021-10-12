RF Industries Secures $10M Follow-On Order For OptiFlex Solution
- RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFIL) received a follow-on order of more than $10 million from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer at Cables Unlimited division for its OptiFlex hybrid fiber solution for use in the build-out of wireless tower sites.
- OptiFlex is a composite of multiple cables, including a variation of power, coax, ethernet and fiber.
- The company had received multiple large orders from this same customer earlier this fiscal year, including orders in March, May, and July.
- RF Industries' backlog now stands at $34.5 million, including this order. The company expects to start shipping against the new order during its next fiscal year, which begins November 1, 2021.
- Price Action: RFIL shares are trading higher by 0.73% at $7.75 on the last check Tuesday.
