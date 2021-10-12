 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RF Industries Secures $10M Follow-On Order For OptiFlex Solution
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 3:00pm   Comments
Share:
RF Industries Secures $10M Follow-On Order For OptiFlex Solution
  • RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RFILreceived a follow-on order of more than $10 million from its new tier-1 wireless carrier customer at Cables Unlimited division for its OptiFlex hybrid fiber solution for use in the build-out of wireless tower sites.
  • OptiFlex is a composite of multiple cables, including a variation of power, coax, ethernet and fiber.
  • The company had received multiple large orders from this same customer earlier this fiscal year, including orders in March, May, and July.
  • RF Industries' backlog now stands at $34.5 million, including this order. The company expects to start shipping against the new order during its next fiscal year, which begins November 1, 2021.
  • Price Action: RFIL shares are trading higher by 0.73% at $7.75 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RFIL)

9 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
RF Industries: Q3 Earnings Insights
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For September 13, 2021
A Look Into RF Industries Price Over Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com