Barclays Inaugurates Glasgow Campus
- Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) introduced its new campus in Tradeston, Glasgow.
- The campus will house Technology, Operations, and Functions Teams, bringing new high-value roles to the city.
- Barclays is on track to have around 5,000 employees on campus by 2023.
- The 500,000 sq. ft. site has transformed a brownfield area into a new city center park.
- The workspace has complex lighting systems, smart acoustics, creative spaces, and technology to support hybrid working.
- The campus will be home to the latest Barclays Eagle Lab hosting the Glasgow technology start-up community members.
- The lab will support and develop skills in new and emerging technologies, innovation, and entrepreneurship.
- Price Action: BCS shares closed higher by 0.93% at $10.89 on Tuesday.
