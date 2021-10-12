 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

OMNIQ Collaborates With 911inform To Expand Offerings, Sales Channels
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 11:00am   Comments
Share:
OMNIQ Collaborates With 911inform To Expand Offerings, Sales Channels
  • Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT-based solutions provider OMNIQ Corp (NASDAQ: OMQS) and emergency management platform 911inform LLC collaborated to deliver technology solutions for AI-based object recognition and location discovery. 
  • The joint partnership will expand and enhance the product line for both companies and provide a more secure and responsive solution to public safety and their respective customers.
  • 911inform's single pane of glass solution provides detailed maps, live video feeds, bi-directional communications to authorities during an emergency, and remote control of doors, cameras, phones, HVAC, fire and alarm systems, paging, strobes, and other IoT premised-based technologies.
  • 911Inform will be adding omniQ's Vehicle Identification & Recognition (VRS) and Artificial Intelligence technologies into their solution suite to provide customers and public safety with enhanced actionable intelligence during an emergency. 
  • Price Action: OMQS shares traded higher by 2.80% at $9.91 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (OMQS)

53 Biggest Movers From Friday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com