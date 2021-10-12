OMNIQ Collaborates With 911inform To Expand Offerings, Sales Channels
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and IoT-based solutions provider OMNIQ Corp (NASDAQ: OMQS) and emergency management platform 911inform LLC collaborated to deliver technology solutions for AI-based object recognition and location discovery.
- The joint partnership will expand and enhance the product line for both companies and provide a more secure and responsive solution to public safety and their respective customers.
- 911inform's single pane of glass solution provides detailed maps, live video feeds, bi-directional communications to authorities during an emergency, and remote control of doors, cameras, phones, HVAC, fire and alarm systems, paging, strobes, and other IoT premised-based technologies.
- 911Inform will be adding omniQ's Vehicle Identification & Recognition (VRS) and Artificial Intelligence technologies into their solution suite to provide customers and public safety with enhanced actionable intelligence during an emergency.
- Price Action: OMQS shares traded higher by 2.80% at $9.91 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.