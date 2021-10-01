 Skip to main content

Tesla Model X Could Soon Begin Deliveries Based On Fremont Drone Flyover

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 10:31am   Comments
Tesla Model X Could Soon Begin Deliveries Based On Fremont Drone Flyover

Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model X, its full-size all-electric SUV, has not had a single delivery yet in 2021. After refreshing the exterior and interior of both the S and X, Tesla had trouble producing the more expensive X because the company focused on Model S production while also struggling with supply chain issues.

Now a new video of a drone flyover of Tesla's Fremont factory shows several newly produced, refreshed Model X SUVs parked and wrapped with protective film.

As this video was filmed on the second to last day of the quarter, the parking lot is mostly empty because the company rushes to deliver as many vehicles to customers as it possibly can. 

Around Twitter, current reservation holders are saying their estimated delivery times have disappeared from the website. Others are saying their estimated delivery date is October, but with no specific days outlined on the website. 

Hopefully, Tesla will reveal more about Model X production and deliveries during its 3rd quarter earnings call, expected to take place Wednesday, Oct. 20, after market close. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla

